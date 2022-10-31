Amanda Knox and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito reunite in Italy 15 years after murder of British student Meredith Kercher

Amanda Knox has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Italy 15 years after they were wrongly convicted of the murder ofBritish student Meredith Kercher.

The smiling former couple were pictured arm-in-arm in Gubbio, about (60kms) 35 miles north of the town of Perugia where they were twice convicted of Kercher’s murder before being exonerated.

Mr Sollecito, 38, told the Daily Mirror that they had planned to visit Gubbio on the day that Kercher, a 21-year-old exchange student from London, was found dead in the apartment she shared with Ms Knox.

He said Ms Knox, 35, had been visiting Italy with family over the summer, and suggested they meet in the historic town.

Mr Sollecito, a computer engineer from Milan, told the Mirror it was “the nicest” experience.

“It was bitter-sweet to go back as we were supposed to go there in such different circumstances, but it was just nice for us to be able to talk about something that wasn’t the case,” he told the Mirror.

Meredith Kercher was 21 when she was killed (PA)

Kercher’s body was discovered in her bedroom on 2 November 2007. Her throat had been cut and there were signs of sexual assault.

Ms Knox and Mr Sollecito were arrested days later and charged with murder, amid intense and vitriolic media coverage.

Rudy Guede was convicted of murdering Meredith Kercher and released after serving 16 years in prison (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite questionable DNA evidence being produced by prosecutors, the pair were convicted at trial.

Ms Knox spent four years in prison before the first conviction was overturned in 2011. She was fully exonerated after a second murder conviction was overturned in 2015.

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito pictured shortly after Meredith Kercher’s murder in a rented house in Perugia (Stefano Medici/AP)

Rudey Guede, a drifter and burglar, was convicted of Kercher’s murder and sentenced to 30 years prion. He was released last year after his sentence was reduced to 16 years.

Ms Knox has since become an author, true crime podcaster and criminal justice reform advocate, and married author Christopher Robinson in 2018. The couple have an 18 month old daughter named Eureka.