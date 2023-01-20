AMANDA − A 34-year-old man was arrested after the Fairfield County Investigations Bureau along with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted a search warrant in Amanda.

According to a news release from Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, Amanda resident Justin Boyd, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

During this search it was discovered that Boyd was allegedly in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor.

The case is currently under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Amanda man arrested for possession of nude material of a minor