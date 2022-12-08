AMANDA − An Amanda man has been charged with one count of murder with a $1 million bond.

Mickey Enmen, 39, is accused of murdering his brother Matthew Enmen, 42, who died of an apparent gunshot wound on Dec. 3, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

In a phone call with 911, the suspect said that his brother had kicked down his bedroom door and attacked him, threatening to kill him. Then, the suspect told 911 dispatcher that he had shot his brother in the chest and throat.

On a separate 911 call, another member of the family disputed these details, saying that Matthew had not attacked the suspect.

Mickey Enman was arrested at his home in Amanda, where the incident took place, by the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Amanda man charged with murder in death of his brother