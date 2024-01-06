Amanda Sutphin is the new regional talent manager for OhioSE

LOGAN –– Amanda Sutphin has been appointed the new regional talent coordinator for Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE).

Sutphin previously served the Corporation of Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD) and Washington County Department of Job and Family Services for 21 years.

During her time at COAD, she served in roles helping families find quality childcare and helped increase the amount of childcare options in Southeast Ohio by working with those interested in becoming licensed child care providers. Sutphin became invested in the issues of not having enough childcare openings in Ohio to serve those individuals wanting to return to the workforce and have quality childcare.

Most recently, Sutphin served as the workforce administrator for Area 15 Ohio Means Jobs and the program operator for the one-stop in Washington County. While in this position, Sutphin prioritized incumbent worker training for regional businesses. Through her efforts, Area 15 was able to lead the state in WIOA funding used for business training and upskilling. She was also able to be part of the WIOA Youth, Adult and Dislocated programs that provide training and support services for Ohio’s workforce.

“Working for Ohio Means Jobs led me to have a passion for workforce development and community engagement and made me want to create more sustainable opportunities for business and individuals alike,” Sutphin said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to being part of a team that will support Ohio’s businesses to grow, bring more business into Ohio and build a strong workforce. I’ve lived in Washington County for the last 30 years, I’ve raised my family here and I want to make sure my children have a strong community with many opportunities to raise their families here.”

