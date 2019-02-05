Is Amara Holdings Limited’s (SGX:A34) 3.5% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Amara Holdings Limited (SGX:A34) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Amara Holdings:

0.035 = S$23m ÷ (S$783m – S$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Amara Holdings has an ROCE of 3.5%.

Does Amara Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Amara Holdings’s ROCE is fairly close to the Hospitality industry average of 3.7%. Regardless of how Amara Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Amara Holdings.

Amara Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Amara Holdings has total assets of S$783m and current liabilities of S$88m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Amara Holdings’s ROCE

Amara Holdings has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Amara Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

