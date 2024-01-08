Amarillo Angels seeks helping hands for foster kids in need

Amarillo Angels is in need of volunteers and mentors to help provide support for children and families in foster care.

According to Gwen Hicks, volunteer executive director for Amarillo Angels, the non-profit organization is currently in need of groups or single volunteers for its Love Box program, as well as approximately 20 mentors for its Dare to Dream Program.

"We are seven years old this month and we have the largest waitlist for families with our Love Box program and youth for our Dare to Dream Program who are waiting for volunteers or mentors," Hicks said. "The waitlist changes from day to day but right now there are about 46 families waiting on the Love Box program and 11 children looking for mentors."

The organization's Love Box program consists of groups - usually up to eight members - matched with a foster family, who helps to provide extra support for the foster family, as well as organize a monthly meal, event or fun time with the family. Each Love Box group works together with the foster family to ensure they have a community to turn to, help the families gain access to the support they need and help create connections.

"The statistics for children currently in or who have been in foster care are kind of grim and statistics show that 50% of foster homes close in the first year and the most common reason they give is they feel they don't have enough support," Hicks said. "There is a lot that goes into being a foster family and foster parent and it can be very overwhelming at times, we found the number one thing they need is support and that is where the Love Box program comes in - to help find solutions to their problems, check in on them, and just be there for them."

Hicks said that, on average, a foster child moves seven times every two years. This pattern affects the children academically, emotionally and mentally. With the Love Box program, Amarillo Angels works to create assistance for foster families so the children have stability and can establish roots. Amarillo Angles also takes it a step further to provide their Dare to Dream mentorship program creating a safe place for each of the children to turn to.

According to the executive director, the mentorship program predominantly serves children seeking matches in the Amarillo area but the Love Box program creates matches for families across their service area - spanning from the top of the Panhandle down toward Lubbock and everywhere between.

In the Amarillo Angels Dare to Dream mentorship program, volunteers offer one-on-one mentorship to foster youth ages 11 to 22. Mentors empower youth, help them to develop skills, pursue passions, and achieve their goals through supportive relationships.

"The need is great and there is a lot of joy there, there can also being some sadness but setting out to serve others will always result in a blessing yourself ... it is eye opening and exciting and it's a great way to serve and love others and its needed," Hicks said. "For anyone who is unsure but wants to get involved, reach out and we can introduce you to current members where you can ask questions or show you some videos that show the impact we have on youth and the families we serve."

Hicks said that on average, only half of foster children will graduate from high school. In the state of Texas, only 3% of foster children take advantage of the free state tuition and attend college. Statistically, 2/3 of of the 97% of foster children who do not attend college will be homeless, incarcerated, trafficked, or dead within the next year. Hickes said it's Amarillo Angels' goal to lessen those statistics and t help bridge the transition for those ageing out of foster care.

"These are kids from our area, from our community, from our cities who find themselves in this place by no fault of their own," she said. "So that is our BHAG - or our Big Hairy Audacious Goal - to change those statistics and we encourage anyone who is even slightly curious about what we do or what we stand for to reach out. ... Love Box and Dare to Dream isn't a big time commitment, it is a small financial commitment, but I do promise you that everyone involved will be better for it."

Individuals, businesses, organizations and communities who are searching for volunteer activities are encouraged to sign up for Amarillo Angels Love Box and Dare to Dream program online at https://www.amarilloangels.org or by phone at (806) 221-2821.

