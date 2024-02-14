Amarillo announces 4 new department directors in restructure

The city of Amarillo announced Monday that it was restructuring four department directors to the position of managing directors within the city government, as well as a new office and leadership position.

According to the news release, this restructuring aims to cultivate and retain the organization's top talent, foster continued growth, and ensure a robust line of succession.

Chris Quigly stands with an artists' rendition Thursday of the new multimodal transit station in this December 2022 file photo.

Named to managing director roles were Chris Quigly to Transit Director, Jason Riddlespurger to Director of Community Development, Jordan Schupbach to Director of Engagement and Innovation and Martin Birkenfeld to the Managing Director of Emergency Management.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld addresses the crowd at the 101st Amarillo Police Academy Graduation at the Amarillo Civic Center in this December file photo.

Jason Riddlespurger director of community development speaks about the PREP program Wednesday at the city's media lunch and learn meeting in downtown Amarillo.

Andrew Freeman, interim city manager, discussed adding these director roles to the city’s organizational system.

"This restructuring of our current team underscores our dedication to nurturing talent from within," he said. "It is not merely an expansion of roles; it is an investment in the future of our city. By providing our leaders with opportunities to broaden their experience and skills, we are building a resilient and dynamic foundation for the challenges our community is facing."

According to the release, these directors will oversee multiple departments, and this is done to create a structured platform for professional development. The city hopes this will further expertise and foster a culture of improvement and innovation. Restructuring will be absorbed into the current city budget with no increase in full-time positions.

“These leaders will play a crucial role in shaping the city's future, working collaboratively to address complex issues and drive positive change, and I’m excited to have them in their new roles,” Freeman added.

Interim city manager Andrew Freeman addresses the city council in this file photo.

The city also stated in a news release that Victoria Medley was promoted to Director of Organizational Advancement. This is a new division focused on internal improvements in the city.

Medley has been the director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) since February 2021 and worked for the city for more than two decades. Her position within AAMW will be filled by the current assistant directors within the department until a search is done to fill the director vacancy, the city said.

Schupbach, newly named Managing Director of Engagement and Innovation, issued a news release about Medley’s promotion.

"We have an extremely dedicated staff base, and we want to do everything we can to support the professional growth of the city's emerging leaders," Schupbach said. "These are our teammates who are passionate about learning and advancing their careers in public service. They want to serve the community they love, and we want to make sure they are equipped to do that."

Freeman also weighed in on Medley's promotion in the news release.

"Victoria has proven herself to be a leader within our organization, dedicated to advancing and improving our city," he said. "She stepped up to take on the Director role at AAMW, which was intended to be a two-year commitment, leading several key improvement initiatives that have enhanced the department's operations and service delivery, focusing on public safety. I am confident that the City of Amarillo's Organizational Advancement initiatives will thrive under her guidance, encouraging a culture of leadership, development, and growth across all departments."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo announces department restructure in leadership, new positions