Amarillo-area officials recover stolen diesel, van suspected in sophisticated fuel heist

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is seeking any info on this blue van suspected in a fuel theft on Dec. 23 at the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541.

AMARILLO — Randall County officials last week recovered hundreds of gallons of stolen diesel, and a minivan suspected to be involved in the recent fuel heist was located in Oklahoma, the Randall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The Amarillo Globe-News reported that about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 23, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541, where the driver parked the van directly over the station's fuel tanks, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

"Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing the vehicle's underneath. The van's occupant then proceeds to pump approximately 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the vehicle, without leaving the vehicle to commit the theft," the post read.

RCSO said that on Friday, Dec. 29, they received a call from the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, and a deputy said he had seen the social media post regarding the van and the diesel thefts.

The Beckham County deputy told RCSO that a van had been abandoned in its jurisdiction, and he believed it to be the suspect vehicle. RCSO said the suspects attempted to alter the van’s appearance.

RCSO investigators traveled to Oklahoma, where they were able to confirm the van was the suspect vehicle in the Dec. 23 theft.

"Locating the vehicle led to a search warrant being conducted at a location in Potter County on this same date," RCSO said in the Tuesday update. "Evidence was collected including the recovery of diesel. This investigation is ongoing."

RCSO posted screenshots of security footage from the heist on social media, describing the van at the time as a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate of BWT-7309.

No further information on the suspects was yet available, and the sheriff's office has not announced any arrests.

"The Randall County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who shared the social media posts regarding these crimes," RCSO said.

