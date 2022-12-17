Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Dec. 18, 2022

Monday

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: First Bank Southwest Tower, 600 S. Tyler, Suite 1600

Executive Session: Deliberation regarding economic development negotiations in accordance with

the Texas Open Meetings Act, on commercial or financial information received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect – five in manufacturing, one in technology; public comment; recognition of outgoing board member; staff financial and operational updates.

Planning and Zoning Commission

2:45 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Work session; consider the following plat/s: Highland Springs Unit No. 3, a suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land, in Section 100, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County, vicinity, FM 2186 and Hope Road, applicant: Che Shadle for Axe Development LLC; Turner & Boyce Subdivision Unit No. 2, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of all of Lots 11 and 12, Turner & Boyce Subdivision of Block 320 of the Mirror Addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 155, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Potter County, vicinity: S.E. 4th Avenue and Williams Street, applicant: German Nava. Consider a variance to the maximum block length required related to the City View Unit 22 Preliminary Plan, a 13.5 acre tract of land being a portion of Lot 1, Block 2, South Side Acres Unit No. 4 and an unplatted tract of land, in Section 231, Block 2, A.B.&M. Survey, Randall County, vicinity: Arden Road and Western Street, applicant: Dustin Davis for Bybee LLC. Training; future agenda items.

Tuesday

Bushland Independent School District

Regular meeting at 6:05 p.m.: Bushland High School Library, 1201 S FM 2381

Public hearing on the FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) Rating Report of 2021-2022 based on the 2020-2021 Data, 2021-2022 Financial Management Report on 2020-2021 School Year and Superintendent Term Contract-2022 at 6 p.m.

Resolution honoring state qualifiers; Employee of the Month; administrative reports from principals and directors; consideration and possible approval of the Audit for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2021; donations and amendments; Financial Report; Quarterly Report; Superintendent Report on financial, facilities, enrollment; update on regulation information; discussion and possible action regarding TEA Docket No. 018-R6-01-2022; GKC Operating, LLC, et and Amarillo ISD vs Bushland ISD.

Wednesday

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: City Hall Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Canvassing of election results, held by participating members to appoint a trustee to the Board; appointments of firefighter and civilian board members; appointment of board officers; Oath of Office; canvassing of election results for Pension Plan Amendments 1, 2, and 3; consider approval of the Fund’s investment transactions from the previous month as presented by city staff; city staff will present a summary of the Fund’s Revenue and Expenditures from the previous month; consider statements from Fund’s legal counsel, investment counselor and custodial agent; consider payment to the Fund’s actuary for Actuarial and Consultant services provided June 2022 through November 2022; consider payment of the quarterly statement from the Fund’s Paying Agent; payment for administrative services; consider an update of beneficiary for active firefighter, Phillip E Thomas; consider approval of Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO) for Chad W. Lowe; consider Form 135, application for Refund of Retirement Contributions, for Dexter A. Cearley; consider a schedule to review current disability retirements; consider attendance at the TEXPERS Annual Conference to be held in Austin April 2-5, 2023; discuss the Texas Local Fire Fighter’s Act (TLFFRA) Pension Conference 2022 recently attended by members of the Board; future agenda items.

