Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

Monday

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Election of chairman and vice chairman; review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments, and disciplinary actions; consider Police Corporal examination question appeals and approve any revision to the initial eligibility roster as needed (executive session); approve the eligibility registers for the position of Police Corporal, exam given on Oct. 27; consider Fire District Chief examination question appeals and approve any revision to the initial eligibility roster as needed (executive session); approve the eligibility registers for the position of Fire District Chief, exam given on Nov. 3; review and consider proposed revisions to the Civil Service Commission rules.

Planning and Zoning Commission

2:45 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

Update on previous cases forwarded to City Council for approval; Planning Commissioner Training: Course 1 Introduction to Planning; future items.

Amarillo City Council - Notice of Possible Quorum

3 p.m.: Council Chamber, 601 S Buchanan St.

A possible quorum of the Amarillo City Council may assemble for a meeting of the Amarillo Planning and Zoning Commission.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers of City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

(Meeting also broadcast on YouTube) Introduction of Planning and Development Director Lucas Raley; presentation of Lifesaving Awards to Canyon Police Department Corporal Garrett Banes and Patrol Officer Jabril Hill for their actions on Oct. 13; consider and take action on adoption of Canyon Downtown TIRZ #1 Final Project Plan; Chapman Forestry Foundation Grant acceptance and update of Canyon Aqua Park (The CAP) 2022 Season; executive session – personnel matters and board appointments.

Amarillo Independent School District

5:30 p.m.: 7200 Interstate 40 West

Presentations and reports; Superintendent's Report; selections from a combined show choir from Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro and Tascosa high schools; report from high school counselors on preventing sexting; report from parents and staff regarding the District's partnership with Kinderbridge; reports from board members regarding scheduled visits to campuses and attendance at education-related meetings and events and/or student, staff, board or community recognition highlights; consider approving Amendment #3 to the 2022-2023 District budget; consider approving the 2021-2022 Annual Financial Report; consider approving the 2022 tax rolls for Potter and Randall counties; consider approving a School District Teaching Permit for a health sciences teacher; consider approving an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Amarillo to procure a consultant to develop a master plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds; consider adopting a legislative advocacy agenda; acceptance of gifts to the District; approval of District budgeted purchases - Teacher computer workstation refresh, ClearTouch interactive panels and network firewall security upgrade; discussion regarding Districtwide Intruder Detection Audit Report findings; update and discussion regarding safety/security measures and devices; update and consultation with legal counsel regarding the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of Land from Bushland Independent School District to Amarillo Independent School District; monthly financial reports Description: Core Value 2; report regarding incidents of vandalism or damage to District property; personnel Items.

Story continues

Tuesday

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: 501 16th St., Suite 305, Canyon

Join via Zoom: https://randallcounty.zoom.us/j/84762034749?pwd=SzNjVFJXT3ZVZ3ZHcUhGSTRXZVFZQT09

Meeting ID: 847 6203 4749 Passcode: 820504

Discuss and take action on an order form and Master Services Agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., for videoconferencing services; discuss and take action on a Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work with Celsior Technologies, a Division of Pyramid Consulting, Inc., for Microsoft 365 security consulting; discuss and take action on approving Randall County employees request to attend meeting and conferences; approval of vouchers; accept official reports.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Nov. 20, 2022