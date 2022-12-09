Amarillo business in brief

Blasingame to retire after 20 years

PERRYTON − Interstate Bank announces the retirement of Market President Mike Blasingame.

Blasingame

He has served the bank for 20 years and has held the positions of executive vice president, senior vice president, commercial and ag lender, chief lending officer, and most recently market president as well as a member of the banks Board of Directors.

Blasingame is a Perryton native and has played a vital role in the day-to-day operations of the bank, his dedication and his love of the community have made him the perfect fit for leading our bank and its people. He will be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2022.

“We congratulate Mike on his career and the many lasting relationships that he has developed over the years. Mike has been part of the management team that continues to guide the direction of the bank," said Chairman and CEO Danny Skarda, "His knowledge and leadership made him a valuable member of our executive team.”

Interstate Bank will be hosting a retirement party for Blasingame from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Time: 1pm-3pm

Location: Perryton Office, 301 S. Main, Perryton, TX 79070

For more information on Interstate Bank, visit https://www.isbtexas.bank/.

Xcel's area United Way giving up 13% this year

Xcel Energy employees and contractors in Texas and New Mexico, with support from the Xcel Energy Foundation, have raised more than $665,000 through this year’s United Way campaign, surpassing last year’s total by 13%.

Employees and contractors in Texas and New Mexico donated more than $340,000 during the five-week campaign that ended in October to support organizations of their choice. The Xcel Energy Foundation matched their contribution with gifts to local United Way organizations, amplifying the impact of these funds in supporting charitable causes in communities the company serves. Total giving across all eight states Xcel Energy serves was more than $5 million.

One of the most successful employee-driven fundraising activities was a sporting clays competition in Amarillo. Employees at Amarillo’s Harrington Generating Station coordinated the annual event, netting close to $20,000 for the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Story continues

The annual United Way Giving Campaign is one element of Xcel Energy’s year-round commitment to giving back. Through the Xcel Energy Foundation, the company supports programs and organizations that fall under its focus areas of STEM Career Pathways, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Vitality.

In 2022, the Foundation has awarded $4.4 million in focus area grants to more than 400 nonprofits across Xcel Energy’s eight-state service area. Nonprofits also benefit from Xcel Energy Foundation matching funds for employee donations made outside the United Way campaign.

Optimum to extend services to Hereford

Optimum, the provider of internet, TV, mobile and home phone service in more than 250 communities across Texas, announces that it is extending its services to Hereford, Brownfield, and Seminole, with construction of its 100% Fiber Internet Network already underway in the three areas.

In total, the company expects to reach 15,900 homes and businesses across the three cities, including 4,000 passings in Brownfield, 5,400 passings in Seminole and 6,500 passings in Hereford, with initial services becoming available in early 2023 and the builds to be complete later that year.

Optimum’s 100% Fiber Internet Network provides a superior connectivity experience, including gigabit symmetrical speeds, increased bandwidth for more devices, Smart WiFi for whole home coverage, and unlimited data with 99.9% network reliability. In addition to internet, residents will have access to Optimum TV, mobile, and home phone service.

Construction has been underway for several weeks and will expand across the cities in phases. Throughout the fiber build process, residents will see more trucks and technicians in their areas as fiber is being deployed.

For more on Optimum’s fiber build and to be notified when fiber is available, visit Optimum.com/comingsoon. For information on Optimum products and services, visit Optimum.com.

Tyson to give over 90,000 U.S. team members year-end bonuses

Tyson Foods is saying thank you once again to more than 90,000 hourly team members across the U.S. by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. For team members in the U.S., these bonuses range from $300 to $700, and will be distributed starting mid-December.

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023. This includes new parental leave, additional mental health support and other health plan benefits to enhance our caring and inclusive culture. With average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000. This does not include overtime, an option many team members choose, or other incentives.

Tyson also provides opportunities for education and life-skill development through the Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP), which helps immigrant team members acquire U.S. citizenship. In 2022, Tyson strengthened its commitment to immigrant team members and has now invested more than $2.4 million to support partners like Immigrant Connection, a non-profit organization that provides immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

The company’s Upward Academy program also offers free and accessible classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), High School Equivalency (HSE), financial literacy and digital literacy. In 2022, we expanded Upward Academy to provide free education for all U.S. team members. Our investment covers 100% of all tuition, books and fees and will include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 top universities and learning providers. We’re also helping address the barriers of transportation through a growing ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo business in brief