Amarillo City Council approves measure in favor of Texas border operations

At Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, the council unanimously agreed to pass a resolution that will support the Texas Governor’s work at the border with Operation Lone Star.

With little discussion from the council meeting about the measure, Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said that he wanted to express the city’s support for Gov. Greg Abbott and his efforts to curb illegal immigration. This resolution stems from discussions on the council’s message board that councilmember Tom Scherlen started. Stanley supported this idea due to what he felt was a breach of the Constitution from the current administration.

During the meeting, Stanley addressed the message board discussion.

“Councilmember Scherlen, watching what is going on at the state border, watching the intentional invasion of our entire country, but a large majority of that coming through the state of Texas and then looking at Operation Lone Star, which unfortunately is a measure that you have seen our governor take as a last-ditch effort to say we need your help down here. ... We are all sitting here conscientious of the reality that we see hundreds of thousands of people who come across our borders and are identified on our terror watch list or identified as a threat. ... This is a show of support, and we as Texas need to back our fellow Texans down south in Austin,” Stanley said.

Scherlen said that it was a great statement and shows where we stand.

“We would not be taking this action if our federal government was doing what it was supposed to,” Scherlen added.

Following the meeting, Stanley met with the press to discuss the resolution. When asked if this resolution supported any effort that Gov. Abbott chooses to take at the border regardless of what the Supreme Court decides constitutionally, Stanley said he believes the Supreme Court will rule to protect the nation.

“If they were to rule differently, I believe it to be incumbent on our governor and our state leaders to protect its citizens and not leave the border open,” Stanley said.

Addressing the inability of Republican and Democratic administrations to stem the flow of fentanyl into the country, Stanley said that he disagrees that the majority of this drug is coming through legal borders.

‘The raw materials may be legal, but the process and the distribution are heavily weighted on the side of being very distributed through the cartels,” Stanley said. “The cartels having a wide-open border does nothing but benefit their ability to do business illegally. So, the fentanyl crisis that we are facing, and that drug being utilized and other drugs with the deaths that we are seeing from that, the loss of life within families, units and communities because of that one drug, is something we must bring forward a solution to. You are not going to be able to manage that problem if you are not even managing your own border. It is a step-by-step solution; if you cannot manage your border, you will not be able to manage the things that come across it.”

With the flow of fentanyl steadily increasing under former President Trump and now President Biden, Stanley stated that the number one way to combat this problem is education.

“So, the fact is that people do not know what these little pills are and what they can do. They truly do not understand how harmful it can be, even on your first try. If we get back to educating our community about drug use and the inherent risks that are associated with that drug as opposed to some others, you will see a reduction. It is an education piece, and we have been flatfooted as a community when it comes to fentanyl," he said.

Stanley spoke about Congress and its ability to come to a solution.

"What I am encouraging is that all of our local leaders are to understand that local matters most,” he said. “We as city councilmen, county commissioners, mayors and judges need to stand up for our citizens. Then that flows up to our state. If you want to see change happen in Washington, you must start at the local level.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo City Council OKs resolution for governor's border actions