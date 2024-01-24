Amarillo City Council moves forward with COs for infrastructure

On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved moving forward on issuing two sets of certificates of obligation (CO) related to addressing infrastructure needs. Also, the council approved a contract with a search firm for the city manager's position and a construction contract for Transformation Park.

Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs presented both resolutions to the council, stating that this measure is needed to fund the $13,500,000 in contractual obligations taken on by the city for improving streets, pedestrian pathways, traffic signage, and for the acquisition of right of ways, and land for much-needed infrastructure improvements.

Storrs said the debt issuance will create almost $28 million with matching federal funds.

Laura Storrs, Amarillo assistant city manager speaks about the issuance of certificates of obligation Tuesday after the city council meeting in downtown Amarillo.

“In total, we are going to have, I believe, closer to $28 million in investment in our streets here in our community, but almost half of that is coming from the federal government. The rest of it is coming from this debt issuances as matching dollars and then for funding for other street projects,” Storrs said.

She continued that this would help fund two major projects.

"Two big projects coming forward is the 24th overpass project, and federal dollars will fund the bulk of that. But this debt issuance will help with the city’s matching piece, and then there are some Barrio streetscape improvements that are coming forward as well," Storrs said. "And a bulk of that is coming from federal dollars, and the city is putting some of this debt issuance money towards matching that. So, for about $13.5 million, we will see closer to $28 million investment in our streets in our community with those dollars coming from the federal government.”

Storrs said that this investment will be crucial to addressing the infrastructure in critical areas that they can also capture federal funds. She believes some construction on these projects will start in the coming year.

"We do anticipate improvements on those streets this year," Storrs added.

The second CO, which is not to exceed $3.25 million, is to make improvements at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

Mayor Cole Stanley spoke about the council’s decision to issue COs with the city’s need to upgrade infrastructure.

Stanley emphasized that the city has about $200 million in street repairs alone and that more investment is needed to address its needs.

"We do not have 200 years to set aside the money that we need to do this, and the way out of this problem is by borrowing your way out of it,” Stanley said. “You need to build it into your budget. The difference with what we did is we did not go say, here is the money we need to run the government as is, and then we want you, the taxpayer, to pay the additional money to go and borrow this. What we did was work with our money within our given budget, we found savings within some efficiencies that we needed to find departmentally, and we used that money within our budget to create overhead.”

According to the city, these measures will allow the city to capture more federal funds, supplementing the investment to get the most bang for the buck.

“You are just putting some money and setting it aside so that you have money when it comes to replacing that infrastructure. We have not done that as a city, and so what we are doing is we are doing it in reverse,” Stanley said. “We are funding that off a debt mechanism so that we can go out and grab $13 to $14 million per year, which is a pretty good challenge for us to get the $13 to $14 million worth of road updates every year."

Stanley said that the city has not done a good job in the past to address infrastructure upgrades and that these COs will allow the city to supplement federal money in these projects.

"So, we are probably funding it to our ability to do the repair and replacement, but we are just not doing it from savings from 20 years ago,” Stanley added. “We are doing it in a proactive way, where 20 years from now those amounts will be built in your base budget and it will roll over.”

Stanley spoke about the city’s commitment to Transformation Park, approving the awarding of a contract to Tri-State General Contracting with $5,438,690 for the demolition, site preparation, and construction of the facility.

“This is very much needed in hitting all aspects of public safety, health and wellness of our community in addressing the homeless population with a sensible approach,” Stanley said.

Also, the council unanimously approved a $36,000 contract for Baker Tilly to be the search firm for the city’s search for a new city manager.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo City Council moves forward with Certificates of Obligation