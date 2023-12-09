Amarillo City Council, school districts among this week's meetings

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Discussion and possible action relative to: Potter County Extension Office report; receive an announcement and express support for Wreaths Across America hosted by TX1332P - Amarillo Troop 10; consider and act upon recommendations from the County's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Committee concerning the use of the County's SLFRF (State and Local Fiscal Recovery) Funds; consider and act upon allocating the child safety fee; equipment purchase for Road and Bridge; purchases for Fire Rescue; consider and act upon vendors for the Station #6 remodel project; formal bid for moving services; revising Purchasing Card Policy's list of prohibited purchases to permit certain purchases by trial courts and juvenile probation; adopting revised subdivision regulations incorporating relevant portions of the City of Amarillo's Storm Water Management Criteria Manual; employment items: hear reports on various Potter County Projects and the Potter County Detention Center; executive session, if necessary.

Pinnacle Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Room 306, City Hall Building, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider the award of Landscape Maintenance Bid No. 7719 and ongoing PID Operations and Maintenance.

(Canceled) Library Advisory Board - 4 p.m.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

5:30 p.m.: Washington Street Campus, College Union Building, 2nd Floor, Palo Duro Board Room, 2201 S. Washington St.

Special meeting: Executive Search Firm for College President - committee will make a recommendation after its review of proposals and interviews; consider and take appropriate action with respect to hiring a search firm.

Amarillo Independent School District

5:30 p.m.: Amarillo ISD, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Public hearing regarding the 2023 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas Annual Management Report; Superintendent's Report: report regarding a fentanyl awareness presentation; reports from board members regarding scheduled visits to campuses, attendance at education-related meetings and events and committee reports; consider approving Amendment #4 to the 2023-2024 District budget; consider approving a recommendation for the 2024-2025 District calendar; purchase of activity travel buses; consider approving a recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council for a fentanyl poisoning awareness presentation to be used in grades 6 - 12; consider approving a vendor for property, boiler and equipment, and employee crime insurance coverage; acceptance of gifts to the District; review on first reading revised policy AE(LOCAL) Educational Philosophy; consultation with District's legal counsel regarding North Heights neighborhood schools and previous Office of Civil Rights submissions; discussion regarding Districtwide intruder detection audit report findings, if any; reports regarding use of rescue medications with students or staff, if any; and other safety and security issues; monthly financial reports; personnel items; approval of District staff to carry a firearm in accordance with TEC 37.0814.

Canyon ISD

6:15 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St., Canyon

Closed executive session until 7 p.m.; recognize student and staff achievements; review of Community Conversation Event; Superintendent Communications: Enrollment, Library Materials Update, Recent and Upcoming Events; consideration and spproval of the Financial Audit for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year; Public Hearing - FIRST Rating; Monthly Financials; Competitive Sealed Proposals for Asphalt and Concrete; Advanced Academics Impact Report; Behavior System of Support Update; Safety and Security Update with Review of State Intruder Detection Audit; 2024-2025 School Calendar; accept donations; personnel items.

Tuesday

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Mural Grant Applications, Clean-up Project Updates, Artist Census Update, Pollinator Patch/No Mow Update, TX Parks and Wildlife, Art Pads Update, Rainwater Harvest, Arbor Day Proclamation; update on appointments of new board members, and recognition of outgoing board members.

Canyon Economic Development Corporation

11:30 a.m.: Conference Room, 1605 4th Ave., Canyon

November 2023 Financials; executive session regarding economic development projects; action on items discussed in executive session.

Amarillo City Council

12 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Work session / executive session: Consult with attorney - Interlocal Agreement Between the City of Amarillo, Randall County, and Randall County Sheriff's Office (Jail Services for City Prisoners); water supply agreement with Tyson; purchase or sale of real property located in the Northwest Quadrant of Amarillo; discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee: Laura Hamilton, Municipal Court Judge; business prospects - project located in the Central Business District, manufacturing, distribution, aerospace, infrastructure.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Regular meeting: proclamation - Arbor Day in Amarillo; recognition: Wreaths Across America; discussion items: potential ordinance to revise Chapter 8-5 Public and Environmental Health for changes resulting from Senate Bill 577, update on John Stiff Park, Traffic Advisory Board and Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Committee, options to opt out of water automated metering infrastructure (AMI) system, Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) agreements, Farmers Avenue quiet zone, City Manager recruitment process. Consent items: second and final readings on various ordinances on rezoning, vacating, right of way dedication, and amending parking regulations; budget amendments, Advance Funding Agreement for Highway Safety Improvement Program, public easement and right-of-way dedications pertaining to South Georgia Street reconstruction project, agreement for services between Center City of Amarillo Inc. and Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 related to administration of the business facade incentive program and streetscape grant program; change order to landfill cell 10 phase 3 contract for construction of the northwest entrance road and drainage culvert; various contracts and purchases for city departments; various agreements relating to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport; Transportation Safety Action Plan; promotional items; park maintenance concrete bid; flooring remodel project at the main Service Center building; contract with Habitat for Humanity to provide funding for new construction of affordable housing in the City of Amarillo; professional engineering services agreement for the design and construction phase of water distribution expansion in three areas in east Amarillo; Arden Pump Station #4 motor and pump rebuild and recondition; repair parts and labor of the Waukesha natural gas air blower engine #3 at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility; amendment to agreement made between Producer Owned Beef and the city. Non-consent items: issuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Waterworks and Sewer System Revenue Bonds, New Series 2024”; public hearing and first reading for various rezonings; ordinance annexing into the City of Amarillo, on petition of property owner, territory generally described as a 1,086.85 acre tract of unplatted land, vicinity: U.S. Hwy. 60 and North Parsley Road: applicants: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and CVMR Texas Inc.; five-year Community Investment Program; ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code on the MS4 enforcement procedures for an illicit discharge by a user into the municipal separate storm sewer system; resolution providing for a digital dignity, rights, and privacy policy; purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates, for $4,385,000 plus closing costs for approximately 11.43 acres of land located in the vicinity of Arden Road and Lauder Street.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments, and disciplinary actions; approve the eligibility register for the District Fire Chief Examination given on Nov. 9.

Amarillo Health Facilities Corporation Board of Directors

12 p.m.: City Hall, Council Workroom, Suite 303, 601 S. Buchanan

Appoint officers to the following positions - Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Secretary; review bylaws; quarterly financial statements; quarterly investment report; discuss and consider the updated investment policy.

Parks Advisory Board

1:30 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss or receive reports on the following: Department Divisional Updates - Administration, Aquatics, Amarillo Zoo, Athletics, Beautification and Public Arts, Capital Projects, Golf Operations, Park Maintenance, Recreation and Special Events, Senior Services, Tennis Operations, Warford Activity Center; update on appointments of new board members, and recognition of outgoing board members; Special Event Fee adjustments recommendations.

Thursday

Zoning Board of Adjustment

4 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Consider variance: 4 Cloister Parkway, Sleepy Hollow, Lot 35, Block 0031, owner: Wes and Melissa Purser, applicant: Allison Green – Krause Landscaping, rear yard setback.

Friday

Vineyards Public Improvement District Advisory Board

10 a.m.: Room 306,City Hall Building, 601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss PID Advisory Board member terms and ongoing PID Operations and Maintenance.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of Dec. 11, 2023