Amarillo: City employee among 4 men arrested in sting operation for online solicitation

The city of Amarillo released an official statement about the Amarillo Police Department's recent sting operation for online solicitation which resulted in four arrests, including one city employee.

"The City of Amarillo holds its employees to the highest standards of public service and fully supports the APD investigation into this matter. As this investigation is ongoing, COA is not able to comment further on this matter," the release states.

According to the Amarillo police, on Friday, Jan. 7, the APD Special Victims Unit along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations-Amarillo Field Office conducted an Online Sting Operation within the city limits of Amarillo. The operation targeted online predators in search of underage females for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts. Four men — James Hayes, 33, Christopher Quintana, 42, Darrin Barnett, 43, and Garrett Simpson, 25 — were all arrested on charges for Online Solicitation of a Minor and booked into Potter County Jail. All investigations are still ongoing, according to police.

According to law, Online Solicitation of a Minor is defined as "A person commits an offense if the person, over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly solicits a minor to meet another person, including the actor, with the intent that the minor will engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with the actor or another person."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo city employee among 4 arrested for online solicitation