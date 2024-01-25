Amarillo College board of regents OKs contract with search firm for next president

The Amarillo College (AC) board of regents approved their contract with the Gold Hill search firm, officially beginning the community college's search for a new president.

As stated in their Tuesday evening board meeting, the regents approved the finalized contract with the firm with a flat fee of $30,000 for their services in assisting the college as they search for a new president. This is lower than the original RFP presented to the college, which was estimated at a total cost of $35,000.

The contract beginning Jan. 23 is expected to be completed by July 15. In that timeline, the college stated they will begin the process by placing an official request for applications to open Monday, Jan. 29 and close March 8.

On Feb. 21, the screening committee is expected to present the college with 10 to 15 of their strongest applicants. Following this and the closing of the application process, AC will then look at the candidates and conduct their own screening and interview process.

The college is expected to announce the semifinalists for the presidential position sometime in April, with a possible step-in of the new president between the summer and fall season.

According to the contract, the search firm will receive payment following the selection of the college's president. Should the college not find a suitable individual for the position or should the search take longer than expected, the college and the search firm will them reconvene to discuss an extension of the timeline or termination of the contract.

In addition to the approval of the contract with the search firm, AC's board of regents also approved their suggested terms of the presidential job description, including the college's search for an individual with a preferred doctorate degree and former leadership experience within a higher education facility.

