Amarillo councilmember Scherlen hears citizens' concerns on abortion ordinance

Amarillo City Council member Tom Scherlen met with constituents Monday afternoon at city hall and was asked questions about the council’s proposed abortion ordinance and the effect of a recent petition circulating in the city to force a council decision.

During Monday's meeting, many community members said they opposed the council's creation of an ordinance that they felt was already duplicating Texas state law. Concerns ranged from the legality of the ordinance and law to overreach by the city on its citizens and businesses. Others present also expressed concern that many people signing the petition do not understand what they are signing, outside of it being about abortion.

Councilmember Tom Scherlen speaks to community members at a Monday meeting at City Hall in Amarillo.

Scherlen said it was essential to listen to the community and get everyone’s perspective on an issue affecting all areas of the community.

“Everybody comes from a very different background, and everybody has a different take,” Scherlen said. “When I talk to people, I hear the heart and soul of the people with their concerns on all sides of the issue. As part of the city government, it is my job to listen to all the people, not just the ones I agree with.”

He said that since the issue has come up, he has done as much research as possible. He said he had met with a group supporting an abortion ordinance last week to hear their concerns.

Councilmember Tom Scherlen listens to concerns from community members at a Monday meeting at a Monday meeting at City Hall in Amarillo.

“I asked Mark Lee Dickson (proponent for the abortion travel ban) straight out what the difference between your law and state law. Well, he never could answer. The state law in Texas is a really tough law, and anything we add to that, I think, is total government overreach. I believe in small government,” Scherlen said.

He said it concerned him that no Texas citizen has successfully been prosecuted in the courts, even under Texas law, so he feels this will be settled much higher than a city ordinance. Scherlen also said that he felt that Texas law already addresses the abortion level, so there is no need for the city council to try to duplicate or go beyond. While vehemently pro-life, Scherlen feels that a city ordinance does nothing more than the state does to protect life.

“There is no way I would support the ordinance for the city as presented in the petition or the 18 pages that were submitted to the council,” Scherlen said. “That ordinance they are trying to burden on the city is too cumbersome and restrictive. It goes against the Constitution of the United States. At least if we go with state law, we have a state court I can take it to.”

During the meeting, Scherlen said the most surprising thing he heard was the accusation that State Farm Insurance donated money to support the state Senate bill restricting abortion in the state. He said that he had not heard that before and would do more study on the matter.

“I am not sure this ordinance and the effort to get voters to sign the petition pass the smell test,” Scherlen said. “To me, people are not being educated on what the ordinance within the petition says. Many may sign, but I do not believe that all who sign the petition will vote for this action. Of course, if you present this as being against abortion, most people in this area are against abortion, but that is not all this ordinance is about.”

With this issue, Scherlen says there needs to be more discussion within the community instead of opposing sides talking over each other. Under no circumstances, Scherlen says, will the city council go around the community and pass an ordinance without due diligence like the Lubbock County representative did.

When asked his opinion about the previous work session about the abortion ordinance, Scherlen said that he was disappointed that members of the council did not have prior knowledge that the 18-page ordinance was going to be discussed at that meeting. He also felt that a presentation that only gave one side of the issue was neither productive for council members nor fair to the community.

“I did not have time to prepare for all three proposals,” Scherlen said. “If we are going to have a work session, council members should have all the information to be discussed. I was caught off guard about what was brought forth.”

Also at issue for Scherlen is that much of the impetus for this ordinance did not come from the Amarillo community.

“The thing that bothers me about this is that Mark Lee Dickson, who is at the center of this discussion, is that when all is said and done, is not going to be here to go through the repercussions of this type of ordinance,” Scherlen said. “He is not going have to live with the neighbors turning against neighbors; he will be long gone to the next city for his project while we deal with the fallout.”

Scherlen said he looks forward to hearing more from the community on the issue and wants the council to do its due diligence in what is best for the city and not what is best for raising others' profiles.

