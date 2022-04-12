Amarillo crews put out 2nd fire at vacant house at Westlawn and South Virginia; possible arson

The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a possible arson incident at a vacant home Tuesday.

Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a vacant house at Westlawn and South Virginia just after noon Tuesday. This is the second fire at this location in the last two weeks, and both fires have been ruled arson.

According to a news release, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at Westlawn and South Virginia just after noon. The first unit to arrive reported smoke showing from a split-level residential structure.

Firefighters made entry and found a small fire in a back room of the vacant home, and the fire was quickly brought under control by about 1 p.m.

The house was charged with smoke, and no one was around, the release states.

Seven units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

This is the second fire at this address in the last two weeks. The home has no utilities, and both fires have been ruled arson. No suspects have been identified yet.

"The Amarillo Fire Department reminds you to be alert of any individuals trespassing on vacant property," the release states. "If you see any suspicious activity, please call the authorities."

