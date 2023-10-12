Amarillo crews respond to 2-alarm structure fire

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a two-alarm structure fire Thursday in the 2100 block of Front Street as the area continues to be under a Red Flag Warning.

According to AFD, multiple callers reported heavy smoke in the area of Northwest Second and Amarillo Boulevard around 2 p.m. The district chief responding to the scene called for a second-alarm response with "additional Grass Rigs" once he pulled out of the station and saw the amount of smoke, AFD said.

Upon arrival at 2:05 p.m., Amarillo fire crews found a single-story residence with heavy fire coming from the back and a detached garage fully involved in fire. In addition, a tree, two vehicles and several old tires were burning in the backyard.

The wind pushed the fire into the field behind the house, and the fire jumped across the railroad tracks, AFD said.

"Firefighters were able to stop it quickly thanks to the additional units and grass rigs," a news release reads.

The fire was deemed under control by 2:28 p.m.

Fire investigators arrived to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which is not yet available. No injuries were reported.

Critical fire weather continues for the area

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag Warning continues through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Critical fire conditions are happening Thursday due to warm temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity for the majority of the combined Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles, including Potter and Randall counties. This includes the chance for 20-foot winds west at 25 to 35 mph, with wind gusts up to 55 mph, and relative humidity as low as 11 percent.

Citizens are asked to "avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks" during the favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) responded to the 287 Complex wildfire in Potter County, which was 592 acres and 100 percent contained, northwest of Amarillo, as of Thursday. This included a NorthEastFire at 433 acres and SouthEastFire is 159 acres, TAMFS said.

