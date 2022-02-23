Amarillo Crime Stoppers says police have found SUV in hit and run that injured 2

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week is a hit and run from over the weekend.

According to a news release, the vehicle involved has been located, but the case remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding more information about the hit and run crash, which left two people injured early Saturday. A tip that leads to an arrest could lead to an increased reward up to $2,000.

As previously reported, at 01:46 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of southwest 10th Avenue. Two female pedestrians had been struck by a white SUV, which then left the scene. The pedestrians were crossing southwest 10th Avenue when they were struck by the SUV.

One of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old woman, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The second pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, received non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Traffic Unit at (806) 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be given at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

