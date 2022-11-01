Amarillo Crime Stoppers seeks public's help solving shooting incident at 15th, Cleveland

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week is in regard to another shooting incident from over the weekend.

The group is asking for the public's help in the aggravated assault case, because very limited information has come in on this incident, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 11 p.m., officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland in reference a man who had been shot.

Witnesses stated that a dark colored vehicle had been involved in an accident with the victim. After the accident had occurred, shots were fired from the dark colored vehicle, striking the victim.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit anonymous tips at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If a tip leads to an arrest, it could earn up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Crime Stoppers seeks public's help solving shooting incident