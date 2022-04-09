Amarillo detectives investigating storage unit burglaries; 27 suspects ID'd

From Staff Reports
·1 min read

The Amarillo Police Department released information Friday afternoon about several incidents of thefts at storage units in the city under investigation by APD's Burglary Detective Unit.

According to a news release, in 2020, the Amarillo Police Department took 100 reports on burglaries of storage units. In 2021, there were 172 reported burglaries of storage units, with 95 of those being reported between June 25 and Nov. 12. Many of the reports came in several days to several weeks after the burglaries had occurred, and there was limited evidence to work with on most cases, police said.

The APD Burglary Detective Unit began viewing several hours of video surveillance between large time frames, due to most victims not knowing exactly when the burglaries had occurred. Through video evidence, the detectives were able to determine suspect vehicles and even some of the suspect’s identities. The detectives worked with patrol officers and were able to locate and question people of interest and determine other involved suspects in these cases.

Amarillo Police Department
"The Burglary Unit Detectives have spent numerous hours, during their workday and beyond, working these cases and at this time have identified 27 suspects of multiple charges including, Burglary of a Building, Theft of a Firearm, Forgery, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Arson, Federal Firearms Charges, and Organized Criminal Activity," the news release states.

Several of the stolen Items have been recovered and all pieces of recovered property have been returned to the owners.

These cases and others are still under investigation. More suspects could be identified, and further charges could be filed in the future.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo detectives investigating storage unit burglaries

