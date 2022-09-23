Amarillo DPS Crime Lab tour emphasizes increase in local drug activity

An open house for the media was held at the Amarillo Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Laboratory during National Forensic Science Week, giving the community the opportunity to see what the crime lab does on a day-to-day basis.

The Amarillo DPS Crime Lab deals with the top 26 counties in the state, everywhere from sheriff's offices to airports. The lab sees everything from cannabis, mushrooms to LSD and several more drugs.

As soon as the evidence is brought to the lab, it is sealed properly to ensure the quality of the evidence.

"We don't know what happened at the scene. We interact with it when it comes to the lab. We want to ensure the quality and integrity isn't lost," said Brandon Conrad, laboratory manager of the Amarillo DPS Crime Lab.

The number one drug seen in the area is methamphetamine. This typically comes in a crystal-like substance varying in colors like pink, blue, and green.

There are no immigration checkpoints on Interstate 40, marking it as the drug corridor. “Drugs come from the West to East, and money comes from East to the West. We do get submissions of it coming from the opposite directions,” Conrad said.

With the development of technology, the time of determining the diverse types of drugs is shorter. Due to the lack of helium, several of the machines do not use it. Multiple samples are taken to ensure the quality of the testing so that the report going out is as accurate as it can be.

Another big drug that is seized is cannabis. In the lab, it is a green plant-like substance. Once it makes it to the lab, the microscopic characteristics are looked at and observed to lead to the conclusion if it is cannabis.

“Twenty years ago, you would see a brick and know that it was cocaine, but today it could be fentanyl, heroin, or trace amounts of these drugs. There are also tablets that many people feel safe taking, because growing up, it's what their family gave them,” Conrad explained. “These tablets are not made in a laboratory setting, where we would know the concentration of it. One of these tablets could be 100% fentanyl and would most likely kill the person who takes it.”

After the weight of the product is recorded, technicians in the crime lab move the item over to determine what kind of controlled substance is present by color testing with different types of chemical agents. Based on the color the substance turns once the liquid is added determines what substance is present. Some of the different colors seen are orange, purple, and blue.

The local crime lab also has a breath alcohol lab, where a forensic scientist in the lab trains and helps maintain certifications of officers. An intoxilyzer 9000 would be used during a DWI traffic stop for a breath sample. A new mouthpiece is used each time, and a sample is provided by the person. A reference sample device is used to ensure that the machine is functioning properly. Twenty of these instruments in the field are supervised and minimally maintained once a month for quality insurance. This ensures that the machine is reading positive and negative samples properly.

Conrad said there is a consistent amount of meth and fentanyl analyzed at the lab. The Amarillo location specifically does seized drug testing along with the breath alcohol lab. Once the seized drugs are in custody, a scientific analysis is done to determine if it is a controlled substance and if it is a particular type of substance. A report is then made and given to an attorney for prosecution.

With the testing of drugs comes different kits and tests to determine the kind of drugs seized by officers during traffic stops. The Amarillo DPS Crime Lab is continually accredited to being known for their quality of the substances processed.

Large volumes and quantities of drugs are seen at the crime lab due to the I-40 corridor.

“When I first started here, there was only one person here. Now we currently have three evidence technicians to handle the vast volume of seized drugs we deal with,” Conrad said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Inside look of Amarillo DPS Crime Lab held for forensic science week