On Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18, the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with several other agencies, conducted an online sting operation targeting individuals engaged in attempting to sexually exploit children.

Texas Department of Public Safety logo

As a result of the operation, five individuals were arrested for online solicitation of a minor, according to a DPS news release.

The following were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor:

• Matthew Fletcher, 34, of Amarillo

• Cody Eastep, 26, of Dumas

• Abishek Brampton, 22, of Ontario, Canada

• Conner Mylander, 25, of Amarillo

• Dakota Martinez, 31, of Amarillo

During the operation, an additional individual was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone:

• Darren Pittman, 52, of Amarillo.

Agencies involved in the operation include Texas DPS, U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Amarillo Office, U.S. Marshals Service and West Texas A&M Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo, Dumas residents arrested for online solicitation of a minor