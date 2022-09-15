Amarillo Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old in north Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left a 17-year-old dead.

According to a news release, at 11:26 p.m., Amarillo officers were called to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of north Grand Street.

Amarillo Police Department

Adam Jeremiah Maes, 17, was found at that location suffering from a gunshot wound. Maes was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit has interviewed multiple people involved with this incident, but police said no arrests have been made at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police: 17-year-old shot, killed in north Amarillo; suspect sought