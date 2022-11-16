Amarillo homicide unit investigating man's death at north Highland residence

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) Homicide Unit is investigating a Tuesday night death in Amarillo.

According to an APD news release, on Tuesday at 9:18 p.m., APD officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of north Highland on a report of a dead man. Jose Manuel Ibarra, 41, died at the scene from an apparent homicide, police said. No arrests have been made, and no further information was available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police homicide unit investigating man's death Tuesday