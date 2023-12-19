Amarillo homicide unit investigating remains found at burial site off Smelter Road

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating pieces of bone found after a multi-day search at what police called a "possible human burial site" in Amarillo.

According to police, APD's Homicide Unit recently received information about the possible burial site located off of Smelter Road. "After receiving further information and details, a team of nationally known and certified cadaver dogs were brought in to search the area," a news release states.

Several days of searching brought attention to a particular spot in the area of Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue, according to APD. Police said a ground penetrating radar unit was also used, and it showed "a disturbance in the dirt layers at an unknown distance below the surface."

APD's Crime Scene Investigation Unit began a clandestine burial site dig for the recovery of evidence or human remains, police said.

After several days, pieces of bone were recovered from the site, but it is unknown at this time if these remains are human or animal. Police said the bones will be sent off to a lab for further analysis.

