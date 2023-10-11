Amarillo homicide unit seeking info on multiple suspects in Jan. 26 shooting

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is seeking the public's help for information in connection to the shooting death of Markell Toombs-Reed from earlier this year — "for him, his family and justice."

On Jan. 26, Amarillo police were called to the 4100 block of South Travis on a report of a neighbor hearing shots fired. When officers arrived, Toombs-Reed was found down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died there on the street, officials said.

Police said a suspect vehicle was caught on camera. Detectives also know from video evidence that there are multiple suspects in this shooting.

"We are hoping someone in our community knows who did this or who this vehicle belongs to. It is a Chevrolet Impala and thought to be silver or gray, or possibly pewter or beige or a similar color. Due to the hour of the morning when the vehicle was seen on camera, it is hard to say for sure the color," a news release states.

Anyone who may have information that can help solve this incident is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tipsters can also visit amapolice.org or download the p3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if they result in the solving of this case, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police seek info on suspects in Jan. 26 fatal shooting