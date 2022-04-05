Amarillo investigators seeking help to ID suspects in hit and run that injured 92-year-old

The Amarillo Police Department's traffic investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in a hit-and-run crash last month that left an elderly woman injured.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, on March 29 at 2:20 p.m., APD officers were called to a parking lot in the 3700 block of I-40 East on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

On March 29, Amarillo officers were called to a parking lot in the 3700 block of I-40 East on a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A grey/silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate struck a 92-year-old woman and left the scene, according to police. The two individuals in the picture were the alleged occupants of the Taurus.

On March 29, Amarillo officers were called to a parking lot in the 3700 block of I-40 East on a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A grey/silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate struck a 92-year-old woman and left the scene, according to police.

A grey/silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate struck a 92-year-old woman and left the scene, according to police. The victim was treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo investigators seek public's help ID suspects in hit and run