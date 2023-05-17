Amarillo ISD embraces 'sunrise' as board members leave office, newly elected members join

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) inducted its new board members during Monday evening's board meeting, held at the AmTech Career Academy Criminal Justice Area.

As reported by the district, the winners declared in the May 6 AISD board of trustees election, to serve four-year terms, were announced as Jon Mark Beilue, Connie Brown and Steve Trafton.

As stated by AISD, the official vote counts of the winning board members were a total of 11,503 votes for Beilue, 9,295 votes for Trafton and 7,058 for Brown.

Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) administrative assistant Melynda Bettis inducts, from left, Jon Mark Beilue, Connie Brown and Steve Trafton as new AISD board of trustee members, per the results of the May 6 elections.

The Amarillo Independent School District inducts Jon Mark Beilue, Connie Brown and Steve Trafton as AISD board members per results of the May 6 elections during its Monday evening board meeting.

The board did discuss the recent public concern regarding Brown's eligibility involving her residency in the Amarillo city limits. It was stated during the meeting that, per the board's investigation, Brown's residence was in place more than six months prior to filing to run for the position, which met the legal requirements.

Previous to the induction, the AISD board presented outgoing board members Kimberly Anderson, Alonzo Everhart and Dick Ford, who was unable to attend, their framed portraits. Each of the departing members is to also receive a custom wooden chair engraved with the AISD seal, their name and years of service. Everhart's chair was presented at the meeting; the other two members will receive them as they are delivered.

"Tonight, our three board members that have done so much for me, have helped me grow and have helped this team grow, we are going to say goodbye to you," AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said during the meeting.

"You know, I'm always reminded at this point of when Stan Chapman was still working for the district, and I introduced him one night and said he was 'sailing off into the sunset.' And he was quick to remind me that it wasn't a sunset; it was a sunrise. As we step forward, we are not stepping into the sunset; we are stepping into the sunrise," Loomis said.

Everhart spoke about the day being bittersweet for him, having retired from both his 30-year position at CNS Pantex and as an AISD board member on the same day. Everhart said he looks forward to being more involved with his children as they progress on their personal journeys.

Story continues

"This has been an honor and a privilege, and the best part of this has been knowing all of you, so thank you for that honor," outgoing AISD board member Anderson said.

Outgoing AISD board member Kimberly Anderson accepts her gifts from the Amarillo Independent School District as her four-year term on the board ends during Monday's meeting.

The Amarillo Independent School District inducts Jon Mark Beilue, Connie Brown and Steve Trafton as AISD board members per results of the May 6 elections during Monday evening's meeting.

Following the standing ovation given to the exiting board members, each of the new board members were brought up to the podium to take the Oath of Office as administered by AISD administrative assistant Melynda Bettis.

The new members were then congratulated and took their place at the board, where they then proceeded with the meeting.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo ISD embraces old, new board members in 'sunrise' induction