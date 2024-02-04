Amarillo League of Women Voters to present candidate forum Feb. 15

To ensure that Amarillo residents have the information they need to cast a vote in the primary election, they are encouraged to attend an upcoming Nonpartisan Candidate Forum, to be held Thursday, Feb. 15.

As a reminder, the voter registration deadline for the primary is Monday, Feb. 5; please be sure to check your registration status and ensure that you are registered. If you have questions about registration, contact the Election Administration online or in person in Randall County or Potter County.

Members of the Amarillo chapter of the League of Women Voters gather at the Santa Fe Building to celebrate the organization's 102 years. The anniversary falls on Monday, Feb. 14, the first day of early voting this year.

interested voters look on as candidates take questions Thursday at the League of Women Voters forum held at Amarillo College.

The Feb. 15 event, sponsored by Elevate Amarillo, Amarillo League of Women Voters, and Raise Your Hand Texas, will have snacks at 5:30 p.m. followed by the forum at 6 p.m. at the Virgil Patterson Auditorium inside Happy State Bank, located at 7th and Taylor in downtown Amarillo.

Forum attendees will be able to interact with the candidates, hear their responses to questions, and pick up a copy of the League’s 2024 Nonpartisan Voters Guide (Primary Edition).

Refreshments will be provided. Also, this forum will also be streamed on KFDA. If you are attending in person, you must enter the Virgil Patterson Auditorium through the Happy State Bank parking garage; there is ample covered parking.

City council candidates take questions Thursday night during the Amarillo League of Women Voters forum at Amarillo College.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding parking or ADA accommodations, please reach out to Linda Vaughn at lvaughn@lwvtexas.org and we will do our best to address your needs and concerns.

The Amarillo League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing political parties or candidates at any level of government, but always working on issues of vital concern to members and the public. Our work encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Members work to register voters and provide election information.

We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. If you’d like to learn more about the Amarillo chapter of the League of Women Voters or join our membership, visit them online at https://alwv.clubexpress.com/.

Co-President of the League of Women Voters, Michelle Hoggatt attempts to register voters Tuesday at the Amarillo North Library.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo League of Women Voters to present candidate forum Feb. 15