Amarillo man admits to threatening New York rabbis

A 38-year-old Amarillo man faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to leaving messages in December threatening to kill three prominent Rabbis in New York City.

Christopher Stephen Brown, who is being held at the Randall County Jail, pleaded guilty last week to a count of interstate threatening communications.

He was initially indicted on two count of interstate threatening communications.

Court records show Brown was arrested in December, about a week after officials at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about death threats they received from a man identifying himself as Madrikh Obadiah.

The first round of threats were left Dec. 2 on the headquarters' website threatening death and destruction to their facilities. The message included a link to a YouTube channel for Dr. M Odibah.

The channel had videos hosted by a Madrikh Obadiah, who was later identified as Christopher Brown.

Two days later, Chabad Lubavitch received voicemails from the same man threatening three rabbis saying he would "tear out their eyes and tongues and would kill every Rabbi he could find."

More calls came in the next day and were recorded by officials, in which Brown threatened to "blow off" the heads of the three Rabbis he threatened the day before. Brown also said executions would be conducted.

FBI agents traced the calls to Brown's cell phone account in Amarillo and arrested him on Dec. 8. During his arrest, Brown was wearing a shoulder pistol holster. Agents also searched Brown's home and found a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

“In addition to expressing disgusting anti-Semitic views, Mr. Brown made specific threats of violence against multiple individuals, which is prohibited under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham in a statement. “We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct.”

A sentencing hearing is tentatively set for Jan. 23, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo man pleads guilty to threatening New York Rabbis