Amarillo man dies in Potter County rollover crash during winter storm

An Amarillo man died in a single-vehicle rollover after the vehicle slid off the roadway during icy conditions Monday afternoon in Potter County as the winter storm system passed through the area.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 2001 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling northbound on Hwy. 136 about two miles south of Fritch on Monday, Jan. 8 at about 5 p.m.

DPS said the driver, identified as Ryan Moller, 50, of Amarillo, lost control on the icy road. The Chevrolet then crossed over the southbound lane, entered the grassy area off the roadway and rolled over onto its top. It came to a final rest upside down against a barbed wire fence.

Moller was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn.

DPS said road conditions were hazardous at the time of the crash due to ongoing snowfall and ice impacting the roadway. Several highways and portions of the interstate were closed in the region due to crashes and the severe weather.

The Potter County crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo man dies in Potter County rollover crash on Hwy. 136