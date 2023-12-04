The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

A 30-year-old man who admitted to distributing fentanyl and has been linked to violent crimes in Amarillo was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison.

Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr., appeared before U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty in June to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Kacsmaryk handed Johnson the maximum sentence of 240 months in prison.

Johnson's case stems from a joint FBI and Amarillo police investigation that began in June 2022.

An undercover agent arranged to buy fentanyl pills from Johnson, who agreed to meet at a parking lot.

Johnson admitted to selling 100 fentanyl pills to the undercover agent.

During the hearing, the court heard evidence that Johnson used multiple “trap houses” for his drug trafficking enterprise and supplied firearms to several coconspirators to engage in drug trafficking and other violent acts, including robberies.

Court records show Johnson initially faced additional charged of affecting commerce by robbery, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. As part of his plea those counts were dismissed.

Officials believe Johnson was involved in two July 2019 armed robberies.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo man gets 20 years for trafficking fentanyl