Amarillo man handed 2-year sentence for threats against rabbis in New York

The J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Mary Lou Robinson United States Courthouse in Amarillo.

A 38-year-old Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill three prominent Rabbis in New York City.

Christopher Stephen Brown, who is being held at the Randall County Jail, faced up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to a count of interstate threatening communications.

He appeared before U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in Amarillo who handed down a 24-month sentence and a year of supervised release.

Brown was initially indicted on two count of interstate threatening communications but as part of his plea agreement, the other count was dismissed.

"Mr. Brown expressed vile anti-Semitism and threatened to commit despicable, violent acts against specific Jewish authorities," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a statement. "We will never stop protecting the Jewish community and other religious groups from such disturbing, hateful conduct. We hope the sentence handed down today serves as reassurance of that to the victims, their loved ones, and the greater Jewish community.”

Court records show Brown was arrested in December, about a week after officials at the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about death threats they received from a man identifying himself as Madrikh Obadiah.

The first round of threats were left Dec. 2 on the headquarters' website threatening death and destruction to their facilities. The message included a link to a YouTube channel for Dr. M Odibah.

The channel had videos hosted by a Madrikh Obadiah, who was later identified as Christopher Brown.

Two days later, Chabad Lubavitch received voicemails from the same man threatening three rabbis saying he would "tear out their eyes and tongues and would kill every Rabbi he could find."

More calls came in the next day and were recorded by officials, in which Brown threatened to "blow off" the heads of the three Rabbis he threatened the day before. Brown also said executions would be conducted.

FBI agents traced the calls to Brown's cell phone account in Amarillo and arrested him on Dec. 8. During his arrest, Brown was wearing a shoulder pistol holster. Agents also searched Brown's home and found a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

“Making threatening statements intended to instill fear and cause potential physical harm is a serious criminal action with consequences," said FBI Dallas acting special agent in charge James J. Dwyer in a statement. "Our hope is that today’s sentence brings some relief to the affected private citizens, law enforcement and members of the Jewish community at large. This behavior will not be tolerated, and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to pursue individuals who espouse violent, anti-semitic beliefs and pose a threat to public safety, holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

