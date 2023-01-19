Amarillo man sentenced in federal court for transporting woman for prostitution

The United States Federal Courthouse in Austin on February 6, 2020. [JAY JANNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

A 37-year-old Amarillo man was sentenced last week to eight years in prison for flying a woman from Texas to Florida to engage in prostitution three years ago.

Jeremy Hibbler pleaded guilty in September to a count of transportation for illegal sexual activity and faced up to 10 years in prison. He will be on supervised release for five years after completing his sentence and is ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

He appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman for a Dec. 12 sentencing hearing. A presentencing report provided a recommended sentencing range of 60 to 96 months in prison.

His charge stems from an investigation by the Austin Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Hibbler, who worked as a contract truck driver, admitted that between January and March 2020, he took a woman from Texas to Florida where he forced her to work as a prostitute.

He surrendered to authorities in December 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on the federal charges and he was granted release on bond, according to court records.

He faced two additional counts of sex trafficking, which were dismissed as part of his plea deal with the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Hibbler's attorney, Mark Sampson, filed a sentencing memorandum before the sentencing hearing asking for a sentence of 60 months, or five years. Sampson wrote to the court that his client, who once aspired to work in law enforcement, was "extremely remorseful" for his actions.

"This is an episode in his life that he deeply regrets as he further wishes to avail himself in the eyes of the law," the memorandum states.

Hibbler also faced human trafficking and compelling prostitution charges out of Travis County. Court records show those cases were dismissed after the federal sentencing hearing.

“We, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, remain focused in doing everything within our power to prosecute these predators and obtain justice for their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas in a statement. “In addition to the Austin Police Department, I thank Austin’s SAFE Alliance and their SAFE CARES service, as well as New Friends New Life in the Dallas area, for providing invaluable support to the survivors of this man’s horrendous crime.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo man admits to transporting victim to Florida for prostitution