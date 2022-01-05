Amarillo narcotics search warrant results in seized drugs, assault rifle and 2 arrests

The Amarillo Police Department released information Wednesday about a search warrant served earlier in the week that resulted in two arrests.

According to a news release, Amarillo Police Narcotics officers served a search warrant Monday in the 800 block of South Mississippi. Officers found and seized 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine and one assault rifle.

Amarillo Police Department

Officers also made two arrests from this search warrant, police said. Sammie Barrow Jr., 49, and Narvella Mitchell, 40, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 500 grams or more.

The charges were filed at the federal level, because it fell into the Project Safe Neighborhood zone, according to the release, and more charges could potentially be filed in the case.

The Amarillo PD narcotics unit is still investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo narcotics unit search warrant drugs assault rifle two arrests