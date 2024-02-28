Amarillo National Bank gives $1 million, collects donations for wildfire relief

Amarillo National Bank announced a $1 million donation to the Amarillo Area Foundation's Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to aid victims and first responders affected by the Panhandle wildfires over the past couple of days.

As stated during an announcement held Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the ANB tower in Amarillo, the bank not only made their donation, but also created a means to accept public donations at any of the ANB locations to benefit the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

"Our bank today is announcing a $1 million gift to support the Wildfire Disaster Relief efforts going on in the northern Panhandle today. We are joining thousands of others who want to support those involved in the devastation. We know that there are so many questions left unanswered, but we want to make sure we can help as quickly as we can," William Ware, President of Amarillo National Bank, said.

Through the fund, individuals, organizations and firefighters throughout the Texas Panhandle will be able to seek monetary assistance as the region works to rebuild following the fire, including immediate and long-term needs as they arise.

As stated by Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF), they were devising a plan to create some relief for those affected by the fires when they were approved by ANB proposing to collect donations to the fund and offering a donation.

"We are very excited to get started. The Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund has been in existence for almost 20 years now, and we meet the need of the panhandle when there are wildfires, tornadoes, floods. And we are very excited to be able to partner with the bank and those community members who want to contribute at any of the local branches," Stribling said.

AAF said they will work with local agencies to provide for any need that is presented, including monetary support for clothing, first aid, food, water and any other need that may arise over time.

"The local agencies will reach out to the foundation and say 'we have immediate clothing needs in Canadian or in Fritch' and we will respond by allocating money for that. There is no need too small, and there is no need too big at this point. We don't really know yet what all will be needed or is needed, because the fires just happened yesterday with some still ongoing, but we want to provide for those needs that are now arising," Stribling said.

Ware said that they wanted to help collect any donations to prevent any individuals falling victim to a scam or fraudulent means of donation. By creating the partnership, ANB hopes to eliminate that risk while also providing and advocating for a means that those who wish to donate can trust.

"The majority of these funds will be supporting the outreach organizations over time. We don't know the needs just yet, but we want to make sure we are prepared for the need. On top of that, we would like to help the first responders in any way, and that will be through these organizations as well. We want to make sure that everyone is covered," Ware said.

Individuals who are a member of ANB can make a donation by transferring funds from their account to the relief fund, by phone or in person. Those who are not a member with the ANB can make a donation in person at any of their branches to benefit the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

Donations made at the Borger ANB location will benefit the Hutchinson County United Way relief efforts.

More information and donations can be made on the official AAF page online at https://amarilloareafoundation.org .

