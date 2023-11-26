Amarillo native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A native of Amarillo, Texas, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Seaman Marcus Avalos, a 2023 Caprock High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Avalos serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

"I joined the Navy to better myself and to travel," said Avalos.

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

"I've learned that teamwork goes a long way," said Avalos.

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand-selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.

"I like that I get the opportunity to be in Washington, D.C.," said Avalos.

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.

“I am most proud of completing training and leaving my hometown," said Avalos.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Avalos, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“To me, serving in the Navy means that I get a lot of opportunities I wouldn't get in the civilian world," added Avalos.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard