Amarillo news in brief: 27 displaced in Wednesday apartment fire

AFD battles structure fire at apartment complex

According to a news release posted online by the Amarillo Fire Department, at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the Enclave Apartments, located at 6209 I-40 West.

First arriving units found residents trying to evacuate, while fire was showing from the apartment complex roof and breezeways, the release states. Firefighters immediately assisted with rescues of residents on higher floors, while firefighting operations continued.

A total of 27 people were displaced by the fire. One person was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released. The Red Cross and the apartment management are providing housing and aid for displaced residents.

The fire was contained to the building. Fire crews worked throughout the morning to bring the fire completely under control and finish the search.

The Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause of the fire, which was ruled to be an accidental grease fire. The structure was deemed a total loss.

"Good work 'C' shift, Amarillo Emergency Communications Center, Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Medical Services, Amarillo Emergency Service (AES) and anyone else who helped out or called it in!", an AFD Facebook post reads.

APD officers investigating shooting in South Jackson Street

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this week.

On Tuesday, APD officers were called to a local hospital for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Information officers received led them to a residence in the 4200 block of South Jackson Street, according to a news release.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the possible shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. The female victim's injuries were described as possibly life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

Canyon Fire Dept. warns of kitchen grease fires

On Wednesday, Canyon Fire Department posted an update on Facebook about responding to an assisted living facility on a general fire alarm. Dispatch advised that a caller stated there was a small kitchen fire, but it was now out.

"Upon arrival, CFD found evidence of a kitchen fire. Upon investigation, facility employees advised that a pan had caught fire and an employee had moved the burning pan under the sink. Upon water hitting the pan, it exploded which melted the paper towel dispenser and caused the sprinkler system to activate. CFD personnel checked for extension, turned off the sprinklers and assisted with cleanup. All units are back in service. Remember, water should NEVER be used to extinguish a grease fire. Always use a Class B or K fire extinguisher, an approved fire blanket or a lid to smother the fire."

Canyon Police responds to convenience store robbery

The Canyon Police Department released information about a robbery that took place early Thursday.

At about 3:45 a.m., Canyon Police officers responded to an Allsup’s Convenience Store at 302 N. 15th St. on reports of a robbery. The store clerk reported two men came into the store and began making a purchase. The clerk said as the male suspects stood at the cashier’s counter, one produced a handgun and demanded money.

The two suspects then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not injured.

Both suspects are described as white or Hispanic males, possibly in their 20s. One suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood pulled tight around his face, and the other suspect was wearing a red bandana covering a portion of his face.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.



A grim anniversary: Last deathless day on roadways Nov. 7, 2000

First responders, law enforcement agencies and the Texas Department of Transportation are reminding folks that nearly 21 years ago, as of Sunday, Nov. 7, 2000, was the last day no one died in a crash on Texas roads. Since then, nearly 75,000 lives have been lost on Texas roadways. Sunday will mark 21 years since our last deathless day — if we don’t End the Streak in Texas.

To help Texans avoid another tragic milestone, always buckle up, drive sober, put down your cellphone, pay attention, watch your speed and drive to the conditions around you.

