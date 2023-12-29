Amarillo offers New Year's Eve festivities to celebrate 2024

For those looking for the best way to bring in the new year on Sunday, Dec. 31, here are just a few of the local New Year's Eve celebrations for parents, couples and the whole family.

The National Weather Service Amarillo office notes the evening will have temperatures drop long before the ball in New York City does, with expected averages in the teens and 20s for the Amarillo area and surrounding region due to a cold front. Revelers should make sure to bundle up when going out to celebrate.

In addition, make sure you're careful on the roads and have a designated driver. The Texas Highway Patrol will be conducting its annual New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign, with troopers out on the roads looking for traffic violations including people who are speeding, people not wearing their seat belts, and people driving while intoxicated.

Ring in the New Year at DHDC

Kicking off the list of activities is the family friendly event hosted by the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), available from noon to 4:40 p.m. Dec. 31.

Each hour, the organization will host science demonstrations that are sure to incite big cheers for the new year. Demonstrations will be held hourly, beginning at 12:45 p.m., with the final demonstration held at 3:45 p.m.

According to the DHDC, the demo and activities will be the same each hour. Reservations or tickets for this event are not required. Admission is included with DHDC membership or regular admission.

Sara Cranmer has fun playing with building disks at the end of 2020 for the Don Harrington Discovery Center during their New Year's Eve Celebration.

Ella Jones works one of the cranes in the Construction Zone in December 2020 at the Don Harrington Discovery Center New Year's Eve Celebration.

Khiva Shrine New Year's Eve party

The Khiva Shrine will bring in 2024 with its event on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The event will include heavy hors d'eourves, a champagne toast held at midnight, live music provided by A-Town Rockers, and more.

Beer, wine and BYOBottles set ups will be available upon request. Tickets are required for admission and are $75 per couple. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit them online at https://khivashrine.com/new-years-eve/ .

Drunken Oyster Cheers to the New Year Party

Drunken Oyster hosts their New Year's Eve Dinner on Dec. 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will include a four-course meal provided by the chef with a complementary champagne toast at midnight. Live music will be provided by The Tweeks. The dinner will be $150 per couple. Reservations are encouraged.

Chesney's Whiskey Saloon New Year's Eve

Chesney's Whiskey Saloon, located at 715 S Polk St., will host its New Year's Eve party Dec. 31 with live performances by "Seth Ward and the Silence" beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Free champagne will be provided at midnight. Admission will be allowed until the celebration reaches capacity.

New Year's at The Barfield

The Barfield, Autograph Collection located at 600 South Polk St. will host its unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31, with two dinner time slots available at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., followed by exclusive access to the afterparty located in the Paramount Recreation Club speakeasy.

The dinner will include a one-of-a-kind Chef Table Dinner experience and the chance for attendees to elevate their evening with their optimal wine or cocktail pairings.

Limited tickets are available and are $99 per ticket. Purchase tickets online at https://allevents.in/amarillo/new-years-eve-at-the-barfield/10000769718337267 .

NYE Bash

The Metropolitan Steak and Seafood, located at 9181 Town Square Boulevard #Suite 1201, celebrates with its New Year's Eve bash with live music featuring DJ Element on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The event will include giveaways, drinks, live music and more. One free glass of champagne will be served to everyone at the door. Food will be provided by Michelin Star Chef Nori Karimi, as well as world class service and cocktails.

VIP tables are available for reservation online for $99.99 Early admission is available online for $19.99. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-bash-featuring-dj-element-tickets-772495955197 .

New Year's Pickle Ball open play

Amarillo Netplex welcomes in the New Year with their Pickleball Open Play event, available form 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Admission is available for $10. Reservations must be made beforehand, and limited space is available. Make a reservation by calling Amarillo Netplex at (806) 410-2053.

Dinner in the Dark

Amarillo's Savor located at 7669 Hillside Rd. Suite 600, hosts its Dinner in the Dark event Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The event will include a specialty menu and cocktails with a complementary champagne toast held at midnight.

Reservations are $125 per person and can be made by calling Savor at (806) 310-2600.

NYE dinner at Public House

Public House is hosting a special opening with their New Year's Eve Dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31.

Live piano playing will be provided by Dan Hanson beginning at 8:30 p.m. This year will include all regular menu items, as well as a prime rib special including a baked potato with the option to be loaded or unloaded, black eyed peas and the vegetable of the day.

Seating will begin at 5 p.m. This event will be by reservation only. Reservations can be made by calling 806-398-7777 or messaging Public House on Facebook.

