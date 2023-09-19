Amarillo PD: Door Dash delivery driver accused of fighting with restaurant staff

An Amarillo woman working for a food delivery service was arrested after police said she physically attacked a local restaurant store manager over an order.

According to an Amarillo Police Department update issued Tuesday afternoon, Amarillo officers were sent to 5807 SW 45th at a Wing Stop on a report of "a woman the store wanted trespassed" at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. While officers were en route to the restaurant, officers were told there was a physical fight occurring with the same woman and staff of the store.

A short time later, officers were told the woman was fighting with a Randall County deputy, who was requesting assistance, according to APD. When officers arrived, they assisted the deputy in getting the suspect, identified as Whitney Paige Moffett, 33, into custody.

"Officers learned that Ms. Moffett works as a delivery driver for Door Dash and became upset when her order wasn’t ready when she arrived," the APD update says. "Ms. Moffett entered the kitchen area and when asked to leave, she physically attacked the store manager. He tried to escort her out of the store, and she continued to fight and attack him, resulting in the off-duty deputy seeing the altercation and taking action."

Moffett was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center on charges for assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

This incident is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest Door Dash driver after fight at Wing Stop