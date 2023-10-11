Amarillo police: 1 injured after argument leads to shots fired

One person was injured in a shooting that escalated from an argument Sunday evening at a residence in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Sunday about 5:52 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 100 block of North Florida on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, witnesses told them some of the people involved had gone back inside the house where it had occurred, and others had left, with one person possibly shot.

While at the scene, officers learned a man had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The parties inside the residence were then contacted.

APD said officers learned that the incident started as an argument over texts about child custody.

"Several people showed up at the residence on Florida, and a short argument started. Then the two parties began shooting at each other, resulting in one person being injured," reads a news release.

According to APD, the man's injuries were serious but not life threatening.

All parties involved in the incident were identified, APD said, and the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

