Amarillo police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in overnight shootings; suspect faces murder charge

The Amarillo Police Department released information Friday about two overnight shootings and the arrest of a suspect, who faces a murder charge.

According to a news release, at 2:38 a.m. Friday, APD officers were called to the area of Interstate 40 and Grand Street on reports of a shooting. While responding, officers were told that there were shooting victims at two separate locations.

At 2:38 a.m. Friday, APD officers were called to the area of I-40 and Grand on reports of a shooting. While responding, officers were told that there were shooting victims at two separate locations.

Brandi Michelle Padilla, 38, was found in the 2100 block of Dallas Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the release. She was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

Additionally, a 36-year-old man was found in the 1800 block of south Grand with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers determined the shooting occurred after a confrontation in the 2100 block of Dallas Street. The suspected shooter left the scene but was later located in the 2200 block of Ross-Osage Drive.

Douglas Leonard Voigt, 48, was arrested on murder charges and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police shootings 1 dead 1 wounded suspect arrest murder