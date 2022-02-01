Amarillo police: 1 wounded in Tuesday shooting, multiple people detained at scene

The Amarillo Police Department announced it is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning in the 2600 block of South Spring Street.

According to a news release, at 10:29 a.m., APD officers were called to the 2600 block of South Spring Street on reports of a shooting. One man received a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Officers have detained multiple people at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: 1 wounded Tuesday shooting, people detained