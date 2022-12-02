Amarillo police: 17-year-old critically injured in shooting Thursday, 4 arrested

A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and attempted robbery in Amarillo on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, on Thursday at 4:31 p.m., officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the apartments in the 2800 Block of SW 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old who had been shot, and he was then taken to the hospital.

Amarillo patrol officers and violent crimes detectives located witnesses and determined there was an attempted robbery that led to the shooting, police said.

Chase Hunt, 17, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was later located and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In addition, Dylon Raymor, 17, was arrested on charges for tampering with evidence, failure to report a felony causing serious bodily injury, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He was booked into the Randall County Jail. Cameron Hunter, 21, was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on charges for failure to report a felony causing serious bodily injuries. Another juvenile suspect was also charged in the incident.

