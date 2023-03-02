Amarillo police: 19-year-old mom faces murder charge in baby's death

Editor's note: APD sent out a correction to the original release: "A warrant was issued and the charge was changed to murder on February 28th. There has not been an indictment on any charges in this case." The story has been corrected below.

A young woman was arrested and now faces a murder charge in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Amarillo officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of west Central Avenue on reports of a baby not breathing. A two-month-old girl was found dead at that location when responders arrived.

As with all infant deaths, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit was called to investigate. During the investigation, evidence was found to place the mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest on charges for injury to a child. Harper was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued, and Harper now faces a charge of murder in the girl's death. The charge was changed on Feb. 28. She remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo mom, 19, faces murder charge in baby's death