Amarillo police: 2 arrested after drugs, money, firearms found at residence near downtown

The Amarillo Police Department has released information about two arrests made Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a house near downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release, earlier this month, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit received information regarding drug activity taking place at a residence in the 1100 block of south Buchanan Street. During the investigation, the APD Narcotics Unit discovered that methamphetamine and marijuana were allegedly being sold from the home.

Amarillo Police Department

On Tuesday, the APD Narcotics Unit and PACE (Proactive Criminal Enforcement) Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence. "A search of the home yielded approximately 209 gross grams of methamphetamine, 87 gross grams of promethazine codeine syrup, several pounds of marijuana, and two loaded firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of Dallas, Texas."

Investigator’s also located about $18,000 in US currency. Rocky Daniel Flick, 36, and Gabriel Ricardo Martinez, 26, were booked into the Potter County Detention Center on drugs and weapons charges, according to police.

