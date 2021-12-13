Amarillo police: 2 arrested after search warrant in connection to child pornography

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a man and a woman being arrested Monday after a search warrant in connection to child pornography.

The APD Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant about 7:30 a.m. the 3000 block of Amarillo Blvd East, according to a statement from the department Police had received a cybertip from NCMEC and began an investigation, which led them to this location.

Amarillo Police Department

During the search, several electronic devices were seized from the apartment. Alisha Shafer, 46, was arrested on 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography. Thurman Sain, 49, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three local warrants. Both were booked into the Potter County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: 2 arrested after search warrant for child pornography