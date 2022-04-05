Amarillo police announces 4 arrests made during stolen auto investigation

The Amarillo Police Department released information Tuesday about a stolen vehicle and four arrests made during the investigation.

According to a news release, at noon Monday, members of the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) located a stolen vehicle parked at a residence in the 3300 block of North Bolton Street.

Officers saw three people walk away from the vehicle and enter a residence.

Officers made contact with a Jocelyn Hockaday, 25, and Jose Tarin Ballin, 57, who both came outside. Jose Galvan, 41, eventually exited the residence, and at the same time, Jaime Cuellar Grado, 34, jumped out of a window and fled on foot, according to police. Grado was caught a short distance from the residence and detained.

Grado was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for theft of materials. He was arrested for his warrant, as well as charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and for evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Ballin was charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Galvan was found to have three local municipal warrants, and Hockaday was found to have one local municipal warrant. They were both booked into the Randall County Jail.

In addition, officers located methamphetamine at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

